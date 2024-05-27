Congress making moves to take over MCK from BRS

KARIMNAGAR: The ruling Congress is preparing to move a no-confidence motion against Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) mayor Y Sunil Rao of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. Though there has been speculation about dethroning the BRS man from the mayoral post for quit some time after the Congress came to power in the state, the threat is real now, says ruling party leaders.

After Lok Sabha election results, we will take control of the MCK, DCC president and Manakondur MLA Kavvampalli Satyanarayana told TNIE. “Our strategy is to isolate Sunil Rao before moving no-confidence motion. Even several BRS corporators are not happy the way the corporation is being run,” asserted Satyanarayana.

In the elections held last time, the BRS bagged the civic body with bare minimum majority by winning 33 out of 60 divisions. A few days later, five corporators from the BJP and seven independents joined the BRS taking its strength to 45.

Things have changed after the Congress came to power. Nearly 13 corporators have switched loyalty to the Congress, throwing the BRS into minority. Congress leaders say that after Lok Sabha election results more corporators will join the ruling party.

Over 45 corporators are ready to sign the no-confidence motion notice, said Congress leaders adding that even BJP and MIM will also support motion against the mayor.

It would be a heavy blow to the BRS if it loses the corporation just a few months before the end of its tenure, i.e., January 2025 as it is most likely that the party will not win the next election. The former ruling party will have to wait for the Congress government to collapse to regain the MCK.