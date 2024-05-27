Raghu says BRS luring voters with money, complains to EC

HYDERABAD: BJP leader M Raghunandan Rao, who contested from Medak in the Lok Sabha elections, has complained to the Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India and Telangana CEO against the BRS, alleging that it has transferred a total of Rs 30 crore to party’s former MLAs, MPs, MLCs and ZPTC members to influence voters in the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal graduates constituency MLC byelection.

Raghunandan alleged that the BRS was trying to lure the voters by offering Rs 500 each in 34 Assembly constituencies that fall under this graduates segment.

“Where is the necessity to transfer Rs 30 crore from the party’s official account, which is with a private bank located in Banjara Hills,” he wondered and urged the Election Commission to take action against BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and others who were involved in these transactions.

Claiming that the BRS committed the same offence in all previous elections, he demanded that the ECI stop such transactions and distribution of money by the BRS leaders.