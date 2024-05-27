Telangana hit by sudden thunderstorms; temperatures to rise by 2-3 degrees Celcius: IMD

HYDERABAD: With the highest temperature in the state reaching 46 degrees Celcius in some areas of the state, the weather in the city took an unexpected turn as thunderstorms and sudden intense rain spells lashed parts of the city late Sunday afternoon.

Many parts of the city including Vanasthalipuram, LB Nagar, Saroornagar Keesara, ECIL, Moula Ali, Uppal, Nagole, Dammaiguda, Neredmet, Sainikpuri, Cherlapalli, Nacharam, Tarnaka, parts of Secunderabad, Medchal, further to Madinaguda, Lingampally, Kukatpally, Patancheruy, Madhapur, Tellapur, Kondapur and Manikonda experienced strong thunderstorms and heavy rains. Trees got uprooted in many areas due to gusty winds.

The DRF team received 48 complaints of tree falling and five of catchpits and one of eagle rescue.

Light to moderate rains and thunderstorms were also witnessed at isolated places in the districts of Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddipalli, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Wanaparthy, Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Vikarabad and neighbouring areas.

The temperatures also remained significantly high in the state on Sunday, with the maximum temperatures crossing 46 degrees Celcius mark and five districts falling under the red category of temperatures above 45 degrees Celcius. Jagtial recorded the maximum temperature of 46.5 degrees Celcius, followed by Mancherial at 45.8 degrees Celcius, Peddapalli at 45.7 degrees Celcius, Adilabad at 45.2 degrees Celcius and Nirmal at 45 degrees Celcius.

The highest temperature in Hyderabad was recorded at 42.7 degrees Celcius in Malakpet.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that temperatures will continue to rise by 2-3 degrees Celcius in the next five days in all the 33 districts and has issued an orange alert for the same.