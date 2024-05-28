Fraudulent firms given nod by Congress govt to sell liquor: BRS

HYDERABAD: BRS leader Manne Krishank has accused the Congress government of indulging in liquor scam by giving approvals to fraudulent companies that were responsible for supplying spurious liquor, to do business in Telangana.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Krishank said, “Today, liquor manufacturer Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd on Monday wrote to NSE that it received permission from the Telangana government to sell its beer brands in the state. This company has links with Congress leaders and gave donation to the party. Its illicit liquor killed people.”

During the KCR’s rule, spurious liquor was never available in Telangana, he said. “The Congress came to power and opened doors to illegal liquor sales,” he alleged.

Krishank said that there was a case against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for allegedly taking bribe from Som Distilleries. In 2019-2020, through Indus Ind Bank, Rs 1.30 crore was given to the Congress by Som Distilleries as donation, he alleged, quoting media reports.

Prior to that, the distillery donated Rs 25 lakh in 2013-14 and three times they transferred Rs 25 lakh as donation to the Congress, he alleged.