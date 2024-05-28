Kerala a role model for India, UDF for INDIA: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: Lauding Keralites for keeping communal forces at bay, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that the people of other states should emulate them and learn to protect the country and culture from such forces.

On Monday, Revanth presided over the annual meeting of the Snehasadas, organised by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a Congress ally, in Kozhikode. He also unveiled the book “The Message of Love”, authored by IUML Kerala state president Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

Addressing the gathering, he congratulated Syed Sadiq Ali for organising such an event “when some are trying to divide this country by opening shops of hatred in the market of love.”

“Kerala is a role model for India. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) a role model for INDIA bloc,” he said and added that India should learn from Kerala to protect the society.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of thinking and acting like a ‘Raja’, he said that speaking for a particular community and speaking against a particular community, just to win an election, does not honour the chair of the PM.