Kerala a role model for India, UDF for INDIA: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD: Lauding Keralites for keeping communal forces at bay, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that the people of other states should emulate them and learn to protect the country and culture from such forces.
On Monday, Revanth presided over the annual meeting of the Snehasadas, organised by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a Congress ally, in Kozhikode. He also unveiled the book “The Message of Love”, authored by IUML Kerala state president Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.
Addressing the gathering, he congratulated Syed Sadiq Ali for organising such an event “when some are trying to divide this country by opening shops of hatred in the market of love.”
“Kerala is a role model for India. The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) a role model for INDIA bloc,” he said and added that India should learn from Kerala to protect the society.
Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of thinking and acting like a ‘Raja’, he said that speaking for a particular community and speaking against a particular community, just to win an election, does not honour the chair of the PM.
“If the communal forces win this time, it is going to be dangerous for our country, dangerous for our Constitution, and dangerous for reservations,” he said.
“The BJP is speaking about 400 plus seats only to change the Constitution and do away with SC and OBC reservations,” he said and urged the people to defeat the communal forces.
“In south India, there are 130 Lok Sabha seats. In Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the BJP will get nil seats. In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, the BJP will not cross two seats. That means, south India is going to give about 100 seats to INDIA bloc. In 2019 elections, BJP gained all seats in Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. In this elections, that number will be reduced by half. Then, how will the BJP get 400 seats? That’s why I said that if the BJP want to get 400 seats, it should contest in Pakistan also,” he said.
“People gave Modi two opportunities. But he cheated them. This time, people will defeat him. The warrantee of Modi guarantee has expired,” he added.