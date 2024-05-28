KTR demands ex gratia for kin of those killed in rains

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao demanded that the government announce an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of those who died in gusty winds and heavy rains that lashed the state on Sunday.

On Monday, Rama Rao, accompanied by Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi visited the parents of 3-year-old boy, Samad, in Hafeezpet here. He extended a financial assistance of `1 lakh to the family.

Speaking to the media, the former IT minister said that it was unfortunate that 14 people lost their lives due to heavy rains and winds.

He demanded that the government allot double bedroom houses to the families of the deceased. As monsoon is approaching, he suggested that the government be more alert.

The BRS working president said that he would soon meet GHMC officials to make suggestions on the steps to be taken during the monsoon season.