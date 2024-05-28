Mahesh Goud to be next TPCC chief?

HYDERABAD: Unless there is a last minute change, Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud will be the next Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, reliable sources in the party said.

They said that a decision to this effect has already been made and an announcement is expected any time after the Lok Sabha election results.

Although there were multiple leaders aspiring for the coveted post, the Congress high command made the decision to appoint a BC leader to the TPCC president’s post to strike a social balance in the party as well as the government.

The selection of Goud, a leader from the Backward Classes (BC) community, aligns with the Congress party’s “commitment” to do social justice and ensure representation of marginalised sections in the key positions, as outlined in its Lok Sabha election manifesto, the source said.

In Telangana, where BCs constitute over 50% of the population, a leader from the community heading the state unit of the party will balance the leadership and government roles.

While BCs have been expecting at least five berths in the Revanth Reddy Cabinet, only two leaders from the community have been made ministers. The choice of Goud for the TPCC presidency appears to be a response to these expectations and is aimed at addressing the community’s aspirations.

Under the sociopolitical conditions after Assembly elections, the Congress high command had selected a Reddy leader, A Revanth Reddy, for the Chief Minister’s post.