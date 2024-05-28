Senior consultant to Telangana govt on projects passes away

HYDERABAD: Senior consultant to the government on Mahbubnagar irrigation projects, N Rangareddy passed away due to ill health here on Monday. He was recently nominated as a consultant.

His last rites will be performed in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday. He was a retired SE of Irrigation department and worked as OSD to CM on Palamuru-Ranagreddy Lift Irrigation Scheme during the BRS regime. He played a key role in AMR SLBC project construction.

He was also instrumental in designing projects like Kalwakurthy, Bhima, Nettempadu, Koilsagar and Plamuru-Rangareddy LIS.