Telangana: 68.65 per cent voter turnout in MLC bypoll

HYDERABAD /NALGONDA/KHAMMAM /WARANGAL: WITH both young and elderly as well as the first-time voters exercising their franchise, 68.65 per cent polling was recorded in the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates constituency MLC byelection on Monday.

Polling began at 8 am and concluded at 4 pm at 605 polling stations spread across 34 Assembly constituencies covering 12 districts. The counting of votes will take place on June 5.

While 52 candidates are in fray, the main contest is between Congress nominee Ch Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna, Rakesh Reddy of BRS and G Premender Reddy of the BJP.

The byelection was necessitated as BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy resigned after he was elected from the Jangaon constituency in the Assembly elections. Winning this bypoll is important for the Congress as it aims to establish that it still enjoys the support of the electorate. It may be mentioned here that one of the party’s key promises during the 2023 Assembly elections was to provide jobs for unemployed youth. The Congress government has assured voters that it is committed to filling two lakh vacancies by the end of this year.

Unlike the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections where the EVMs were used, ballot papers were used in the MLC elections, where the voters cast their preferential vote by marking against the candidates in the order of priority with a violet colour pen provided by the authorities.