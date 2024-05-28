Telangana: Temperatures to rise, rains likely on June 1, 2

HYDERABAD: On Monday, the highest maximum temperature recorded in the state was 45.7°C in Mancherial, followed by Kumaram Bheem Asiffabad at 45.4°C, falling under the red category.

In addition, 24 districts were in the orange category with maximum temperatures ranging between 40°C and 44°C, while seven districts were in the yellow category with temperatures of 35-40°C, including Hyderabad.

The highest maximum temperature in the city limits was 40.3°C at Chanda Nagar.

The IMD said low-level westerly/north-westerly winds will prevail over the state causing dry weather and the temperatures will continue to rise for the next three days. An orange alert for high temperatures will continue till May 31. There are chances of light rains on June 1 and 2. For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad will experience a generally cloudy sky, with maximum and minimum temperatures of around 39°C and 27°C, respectively. Surface winds are likely to be around 6-10 kmph, while the relative humidity will be around 59%.