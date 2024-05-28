TPCC dismisses BRS, BJP claims on superfine rice

HYDERABAD: TPCC media committee chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy on Monday condemned the allegations made by BJPLP leader A Maheshwar Reddy that the state government was buying superfine variety rice at exorbitant prices.

He demanded that the leaders both the BJP and BRS substantiate their claims with evidence. Otherwise, they should tender a public apology, hesaid.

Speaking to the media here, Rammohan said that BB parties (BJP and BRS) are a “biscuit batch”, implying that their claims were false.

“You are saying that superfine rice is available at `35 per kg and that the government is buying it at exorbitant prices. Now, I challenge you to supply the same quality rice for `38. I will persuade the government, you will make a profitable business and it will be beneficial to the state exchequer. Please accept my challenge,” Rammohan said.