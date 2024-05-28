Tributes paid to Jawaharlal Nehru on 60th death anniversary

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy paid floral tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on the 60th death anniversary of country’s first prime minister at his residence on Monday.

The state Congress also organised an event at the Gandhi Bhavan where ‘Nehru and India’s Democracy’, a Nehru memorial lecture was delivered by former vice-chancellor of University of Allahabad Prof Rajen Harshe. The lecture was organised by Congress party’s intellectual forum chairman Shyam Mohan.

Prof Rajen Harshe said that Nehru essentially was a great liberal democrat who promoted freedom of thought, and fought for civil and human rights at national and international level.

“Nehru was a secular leader who believed in respecting all religious faiths. He believed that there is also an international dimension to this democracy and that’s why he continued to oppose colonialism, imperialism, racism and fascism,” Rajen said.

The event was graced by senior Congress leaders, including V Hanumantha Rao, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, MLA Veerlapally Shankar, MLC T Jeevan Reddy.

Later in the day, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy challenged the BJP leaders to show even one irrigation project constructed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government that is on par with those built by Nehru’s government.