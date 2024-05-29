It’s a shame BRS tapped phones of rivals during its regime: Kavvampally

KARIMNAGAR: A day after the confessional statements of former Task Force OSD N Radhakishan Rao and former additional SP N Bhujanga Rao in the phone-tapping case were made public, DCC president and Manakondur MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana said that he was shocked to know that his phone too was tapped during the BRS regime.

Speaking to the media along with Congress candidate for the Karimnagar LS seat Velichala Rajender Rao on Tuesday, he said: “It’s a shame that the phones of opposition leaders were tapped.”

“I am deeply saddened to learn that the phone of a doctor like me, who entered politics to serve the people, has been tapped,” he said.

“Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family members indulged in this nefarious activity of tapping the phones of not only the opposition party leaders but also the phones of their own party members. They also tapped the phones of the realtors and business persons, extorted crores of rupees from them,” he added.

Letter to collector

Meanwhile, Satyanarayana submitted a petition to the district collector, highlighting the difference in the voter details mentioned in Form-17 and the actual votes cast in the Karimnagar segment in the May 13 Lok Sabha elections. He sought all details from the collector, to which the latter responded by saying that they will provided the same very soon.