No respite in sight as Mancherial hits 45.7°C

HYDERABAD : High temperatures were witnessed across the state, especially in the erstwhile Adilabad district, with Mancherial and Kumurambheem Asifabad recording 45.7°C and 45.4°C, respectively.

With maximum temperatures between 40°C and 44°C, 24 districts fell in the orange category. In the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Miyapur recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40.3°C.

Temperatures to rise

According to an IMD advisory, maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 2-3°C over the next three days in isolated pockets across the state. Light to moderate showers are very likely to occur at a few places from May 31 to June 3, the IMD added.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in Hyderabad are likely to be around 40°C and 28°C respectively for the next 48 hours. The city is expected to see partly cloudy skies with wind speeds around 6–10 kmph.