Police allegedly manipulated Kamareddy elections to aid BRS, confessional statements reveal

HYDERABAD : According to the confessional statements of former ASPs Mekala Thirupathanna and N Bhujanga Rao, phone-tapping case accused, two WhatsApp groups — ‘POL-2023’ and ‘KMR’ — were created and the task of the police officials, who were in these groups, was to see that money belonging to Opposition parties was frozen with the help of either Task Force, Cyberabad or local police and also to keep an eye on BJP and Congress candidates in Kamareddy Assembly segment.

The WhatsApp group KMR was formed to exclusively track the movements of Opposition leader K Venkata Ramana Reddy of the BJP and Kondal Reddy, brother of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during the Assembly elections in Kamareddy.

Venkata Ramana Reddy and Revanth Reddy contested against BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao in Kamareddy.

Through KMR WhatsApp group, the officers used to directly monitor and scuttle the political activities of BJP and Congress in Kamareddy to help KCR win. “However, BRS and KCR lost in Kamareddy to our utter shock,” Bhujanga Rao said in his confession.

Thirupathanna, in his confession, said: “We seized huge cash from persons related to the Congress. The cash seized during Assembly elections at different places by officers who were members of POL-2023 WhatsApp group from either sympathisers or fundraisers of the Congress.” The statement continued: “It is all done by us at the behest of Prabhakar Rao, retired IGP, who worked as Chief of Operations at SIB during Assembly elections in 2023 to facilitate the BRS retain power. These operations were carried out on the instructions of superior officers, who worked in the interests of the BRS.”

Thirupathanna added: “I was given 300 targets for technical interceptions and allotted three systems to my team, nine loggers (eight constables and one head constable), to monitor the movements round-the-clock in three shifts. I used to collect CDRs, IPDRs, CAF from my official mail ID. I went to Munugode on the day of election to monitor Naxal movements.”

Money seized from Revanth’s friends

M Thirupathanna’s confessional statement said huge amounts of cash were seized from Congress leaders, including from friends of Revanth Reddy

Rs 90 L from Gali Anil Kumar (Revanth’s friend) at Kolluru

Rs 1,99,85,000 from K Vinay Reddy (Revanth’s friend )

Rs 7.5 cr from Raghava Infra (Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy)

Rs 3 cr from Raghava Infra (Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy)

Rs 1 cr from Choppari Venu (belonging to K Rajagopal Reddy)

Rs 1.18 cr from Madhu and Srihari (of Rajagopal Reddy)

Rs 42.66 L from Madhu and Srihari (of Rajagopal Reddy)

Rs 50.45 L from Visakha Industries (Kandula Ravi Kishore)

Rs 35 L from Giridhar Reddy (Uttam Kumar Reddy’s friend)

Rs 40 L from Jhansi Reddy

Rs 50 L from BBR hospital (Jhansi Narender Reddy)

Rs 20 L related to Jadcherla segment

Rs 70 L seized at Taramati Baradari

Rs 10 L in Khammam from pesticide shop owner (known to Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy)

The Nampally City Court on Tuesday rejected the bail petition filed on behalf of former Task Force OSD Radhakishan Rao and ex-ASP Bhujanga Rao