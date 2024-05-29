Tapgate: Congress MLAs again complain to DGP

HYDERABAD : Congress MLAs Yennem Srinivas Reddy and Vamshi Krishna have once again complained to Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta over the alleged phone-tapping issue after their names figured in the confessional statement of one of the accused.

The DGP reportedly told the MLAs that the investigation would be completed only after the arrest of former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao.

Speaking to the media at the Gandhi Bhavan, Vamshi Krishna said that the previous BRS government procured sophisticated devices to tap the phones of political leaders, business persons, film and other high profile personalities.

He claimed that a former BRS MLA threatened his callers on multiple occasions.

Urging the police to expedite the investigation, Srinivas Reddy alleged that a BRS MLC has provided funds to buy the equipment to tap the telephones.

Srinivas Reddy also said that they will be knocking the doors of the high court over the alleged infringement of their constitutionally guaranteed right to privacy.