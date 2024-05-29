Telangana: 16-yr-old allegedly raped, impregnated

JANGAON: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped and impregnated by a man under the Lingala Ghanpur Police Station limits in Jangaon district. The incident came to light on Monday night when the minor developed stomach pain and vomiting, and her mother took her to a private hospital for a health check-up. After conducting tests, the doctors confirmed that the girl is pregnant.

The police identified the accused as B Prakash, a native of Lingala Ghanpur mandal in Jangaon district, a part-time driver and electrician at the Mandal.

According to Lingala Ghanpur police, upon questioning by the parents, the victim revealed that she and the accused were in a relationship. She informed her parents that Prakash was responsible for her pregnancy. After the locals informed the Lingala Ghanpur police about the incident, they began an inquiry. The police recorded the girl’s statements and filed a complaint against Prakash.

Speaking to the media, Raghunathpalli Rural Inspector E Srinivas stated that the accused trapped and raped the minor girl, who is now pregnant. Further, he also secretly married her A case has been registered under Section 376 of the IPC (Punishment of Rape), the POCSO Act, and the Child Marriage Act, said Srinivas.