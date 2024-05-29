Telangana's Task Force uncovers severe hygiene violations in Bhadrachalam restaurants

HYDERABAD: The Task Force Team of Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana conducted inspections at three restaurants in Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, on Monday, focusing on hygiene and safety standards.

At Townhouse (Sri Bhadra Grand), Bhadrachalam, the CFS team found fungal infested icecream (88 litres) worth `39,600 and rotten eggs stored in the refrigerator were discarded. Synthetic food colours were used in food preparation and improper storage of semi-prepared and raw food articles in refrigerator was noticed. Food handlers were found without haircaps, gloves and aprons and medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records not found with the FBO. Water analysis report was also not available with FBO for RO water used for cooking and drinking. The kitchen was found open to outside environment without proper mesh/ barrier to avoid entry of pests or flies and dustbins found open without lids.

Furthermore, the FBO lacked medical fitness certificates for food handlers and pest control records and did not have a water analysis report for the RO water used for cooking and drinking. The kitchen premises were observed to be open to the outside environment without proper mesh/barriers to prevent the entry of pests or flies, and open dustbins were found without lids.