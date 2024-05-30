659 power poles damaged, as heavy rains lash Adilabad in Telangana

ADILABAD: Heavy rains and gales have damaged electricity poles, causing power interruptions in the district. A total of 659 poles have been damaged, and repairs are being delayed.

Experts suggest replacing the poles with ones that can withstand heavy winds, similar to those used in coastal Andhra. These new poles should weigh between 200kg to 280kg.

In towns, cement poles should be replaced with towers. In agricultural fields, the delay in repairing damaged poles is affecting farmers. A farmer from Dorlly village expressed concern over the delayed repairs, which are preventing crop cultivation. Despite the government spending crores on electricity, there are failures in quality and maintenance.

Superintendent Engineer Chowan Jayvanth Rao stated that the heavy rains and gales this season have damaged around 659 poles, and repair work is ongoing.