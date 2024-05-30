Nod for some distilleries: BRS for Jupally Krishna Rao's removal

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the leaders of ruling Congress accepted “donations” from Som Distilleries, the main Opposition party, the BRS, on Wednesday demanded a probe by a sitting judge into the entry of the firm in Telangana and the dismissal of Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao from the Cabinet to prevent any political interference into the investigation.

Demanding the removal of Krishna Rao from the Cabinet, BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank recalled that on May 21, at a press conference held at Gandhi Bhavan, the minister asserted that no new liquor companies had been approved to start operations in the state. He also threatened a Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit against media outlets which reported contrary factual information.

However, on May 28, Krishna Rao released a letter acknowledging that permits had been granted to Som Distilleries, Krishnak pointed out.

He said that the minister’s claim of being unaware about the “notorious spurious liquor company” Som Distilleries entering Telangana was irresponsible.

The BRS leader pointed out that while Krishna Rao initially threatened legal action for defamation, he later admitted to being unaware of the permits granted to the company.

The BRS leader also wondered whether the state government was aware of the allegations of spurious liquor against Som Distilleries when granting permits to the company.

Revanth undermining state history: Dasoju SravanElsewhere, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan criticised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for changing government symbols, saying that the move undermines public interest and erases the history of Telangana.

Sravan questioned whether public governance was being treated as child’s play. He expressed concern over the frequent changes in government symbols every time a new administration comes into power, likening it to the erratic rule of Tughlaq.

Sravan argued that if Revanth Reddy were to step down from the chief minister’s post in the future, it would set a precedent for his successor to introduce yet another new logo. This, he said, was not in public interest.

Sravan emphasised that any need for change should involve convincing and pleasing the public.

He insisted that such decisions should not be made solely by the chief minister and his close associates but require a consultative approach involving all sections of society, ideally with discussions in the Assembly.