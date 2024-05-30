Revanth Reddy under pressure from Delhi to not act in phone-tapping case: Laxman

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure over the Congress government dilly dallying in taking action against the masterminds of phone-tapping case, BJP OBC Morcha president K Laxman and Rajya Sabha member suspected that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, due to pressure from Delhi Congress bigwigs, “compromised” in the case.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Wednesday, Laxman said that the BRS may join INDI Alliance after the Lok Sabha polls.

“The Congress leaders assured to send the BRS leaders, who indulged in corruption and irregularities, to jail. But there has been no concrete action against the BRS leaders till now,” he pointed out.

Though the chief minister himself was the victim of the phone-tapping case, he was unable to take action against the BRS leaders, Laxman alleged.

“Revanth compromised in the case due to pressure from the Congress bigwigs in Delhi. The inaction of the Congress government on phone-tapping case proved that BJP and Congress are one and the same,” he added.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress government levelled serious allegations against the previous BRS government with regard to the execution of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and irregularities in the TSPSC examination. But it failed to take any action, he said.

“Now, the Congress government took a similar stand on the phone-tapping case too,” he alleged.

The confessional statement of former officials N Radhakishan Rao clearly stated that the police tapped the phones at the behest of the then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Laxman said and wondered why the government was not taking any action and arresting the BRS chief.

“KCR’s government tapped phones to keep an eye on political opponents, BRS leaders, journalists and judges. It even tapped phones for land settlements,” he alleged.

The police officials forced people to buy electoral bonds too, he added.

Stating that the entire phone-tapping exercise was aimed to seize money from the BJP leaders, Laxman said that phone tapping amounts to sedition and demanded action against the masterminds.