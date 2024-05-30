Telangana High Court dismisses ‘frivolous’ revision petition, imposes Rs 5,000 exemplary cost fine

HYDERABAD: Describing a civil revision petition filed by C Nanda Kumar as vexatious and frivolous, Justice Laxminarayana Alishetty of the Telangana High Court dismissed it and imposed exemplary costs of Rs 5,000 payable to the Court Masters and Personal Secretaries to the Judges Association, High Court.

Following an order issued by the I-Junior Civil Judge of the City Civil Court, Secunderabad on March 8, 2022, Nanda Kumar had sought a permanent injunction to prevent the defendant and his associates from interfering in his business operations at the suit premises.

Nanda Kumar said that he has been running a retail florist business — Orchids Florist Private Limited — on a leased property since March, 1995. Initially, the monthly rent was Rs 1,500, which he gradually increased to Rs 25,000 by 2020, without any demand from the defendant. Additionally, he deposited a security amount of Rs 4,50,000 with the defendant. There was also an understanding that the defendant would provide an alternative space for running the business.

The conflict arose when the defendant issued a notice on November 27, 2020, demanding that Nanda Kumar vacate the premises. Though Nanda Kumar responded on December 31, 2020, requesting an extension of the lease, the defendant allegedly threatened to forcibly evict him from the property.

Counsel for the revision petitioner argued that the trial court had overlooked substantial pleadings and documentary evidence, resulting in a biased and perverse decision.

Additionally, they claimed that the cause of action in the plaint was illusory and fabricated, warranting the suit’s rejection. After hearing the arguments, Justice Alishetty concluded that the litigation was without merit and dismissed the civil revision petition and imposing costs on Nanda Kumar.