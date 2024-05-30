Will Congress govt introduce own version of Telangana Talli?

HYDERABAD: WITH its decision on selection of musician to compose the state anthem and the design of official symbols, the ruling Congress sparked curiosity among the politicians as well as people of Telangana as to whether the government would introduce the “Congress version of Telangana Talli”.

Ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress released its version of Telangana Talli and vowed to make it official after coming to power in the state.

One of the main contentions of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, who is now the chief minister, is that the image of the present Telangana Talli, with anklets and crown, was more like that of a dorasani, a high-born woman of a feudal landlord family.

Back in 2022 when he was in the opposition, Revanth Reddy actually took the trouble of getting their version of Telangana Talli designed, depicting a common Telangana woman.

The Congress government also appears to be working on changing the state official logo, reworking on the symbolic representation of dynasties, probably, to suit their slogan of “praja prabhutvam” (people’s government).

Revanth also pitched the idea of a special Telangana flag, which will reflect the fighting spirit and aspirations of the people.

While the state anthem is being readied, with special attention from the chief minister himself, there is uncertainty over whether the Congress government has any plans to introduce other symbols such as Telangana Talli idol and flag.

Meanwhile, the state government has planned grand celebrations to mark the state Formation Day on June 2.