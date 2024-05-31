30-year-old killed as DCM van rams bike in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old man was killed after a DCM vehicle rammed a bike on NH-65, opposite Inamguda Kaman towards Vijayawada, in Abdullapurmet early on Thursday.

According to police, the victim, Shetty Kanaka Prasad, had taken his son, Shiva Kumar, 2, for a ride on his bike to buy milk around 7 am. After the purchase, they were on their way back and Prasad was trying to take a U-turn when a speeding DCM vehicle crashed into the two-wheeler.

Prasad fell from the bike and sustained grievous injuries on his head, leading to his spot death, while Shiva was flung to a distance and suffered some injuries on his face and forehead. The driver of the DCM fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Police arrived at the scene and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. A case was registered by Abdullapurmet police, who are now trying to trace the driver.