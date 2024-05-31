BJP claims deletion of 16K voters in Jubilee Hills Assembly segment, complains to CEO

HYDERABAD: Vice-president of BJP Hyderabad Central District unit Juturu Keerthi Reddy on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj stating that the names of around 16,000 voters in the Jubilee Hills Assembly segment were removed from the electoral rolls during Lok Sabha elections. The names of new voters, who got voting right recently, too were removed, she said in her complaint.

The anti-BJP forces played a key role in removing these votes and the booth level officials too cooperated with them, she said.

“The sanctity of our electoral process, fundamental to our democracy, has been compromised. Approximately, 16,000 residents, previously confirmed as registered voters through officials voter identification slips, discovered on election day that their names ha been erroneously marked as deleted,” she said and demanded that a high level committee be constituted to thoroughly investigate this issue.

She also demanded immediate suspension of the officials responsible for the removal of voters.