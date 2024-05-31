For some BRS leaders, Congress is out of bounds, BJP a viable option

HYDERABAD: Following the defeat of their party in the recent Assembly elections and anxiety over the Lok Sabha poll results, leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have begun discussing their future course of action with their close aides and families.

Many of these BRS leaders believe that the future lies in migrating either to the Congress or BJP.

Sources close to several former ministers and MLAs suggest that these leaders are considering the BJP as it aims to establish itself as the main Opposition in Telangana, regardless of whether it retains power at the Centre. They are also taking into account the fact that the BJP has set itself the target of coming to power in Telangana in the next Assembly elections.

Former BRS ministers and MLAs are keenly watching the growing strength of the BJP in the state and contemplating whether joining it at this point of time would give a boost to their political prospects. Understandably, they are likely to take a final decision after the Lok Sabha election results.

Interestingly, many of these former MLAs began their political careers with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and later joined the BRS during the separate statehood movement or after the pink party came to power in 2014. It was during the TDP-BJP alliance that they worked with saffron party leaders and it is these connections that are now being seen as advantageous.

It was also during the TDP-BRS alliance that these BRS leaders worked with A Revanth Reddy, who is now the Chief Minister of Telangana and also the TPCC president.

At odds with Revanth

Some of these former MLAs and ministers are at odds with Revanth due to past differences in the TDP and are also considering their options. They are assessing the BRS’s future amid the BJP’s strengthening position, especially if the saffron party would be able to pose a challenge to the pink party in the next Assembly elections.

Sources close to a former minister said that the leader discussed with his family the possibility of joining the BJP. During this discussion, he expressed concern about the financial and time demands that are required to make a mark when making a fresh start. His family advised the minister to wait until after the Lok Sabha election results and join immediately after, since the longer he waits, the slimmer his chances of getting a ticket for the next Assembly elections would be. They said that a post-election switch, if the BJP retains power at the Centre, could energise his supporters and cadre.

Another former MLA, with strong ties to both state and central BJP leadership, is believed to be in regular contact with the saffron party and is claiming that he can bring several former MLAs into the BJP fold if he too joins the party. He believes that a BJP victory in more Lok Sabha seats in Telangana could trigger defections from the BRS to the saffron party.

According to sources close to him, this former MLA also believes that it is just a matter of time the BRS Legislative Party merges with the Congress.

It’s not just these two leaders, many of their colleagues in the BRS are waiting for the LS poll results to take a call on their future course of action.