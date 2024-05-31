Telangana: I’m qualified to hold SSA SPD post, says Battu

HYDERABAD: In a clarification to the news item published in TNIE on May 30, State Project Director (SPD) of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and VC&MD of TGEWIDC Mallaiah Battu on Thursday said that he was qualified to hold the position of SPD.

“As a senior Group-1 officer in the cadre of Additional Director in the Department of BC Welfare, with extensive experience in managing BC Gurukulas, I am fully qualified to hold the position of State Project Director, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. The appointment to the post of SPD was conducted in accordance with the Business Rules of the Telangana Secretariat, and it is not mandatory to appoint a senior IAS officer to this position,” he clarified.

“Historically, the post of SPD has often been held by senior state cadre officers. Additionally, many non-cadre SPDs are effectively working across the country without any issues. The claim that I was sidelined by the previous government is incorrect. I hold the position of Additional Director in the BC Welfare Department and was transferred to the Education Department on deputation, as it is within the government’s purview to deploy officers across various departments as needed,” he said.

He also said that the alleged corruption during the recruitment process of Gurukulas were baseless and lack any evidence.