BC panel would not wilt under pressure: BC Commission chairman Niranjan

KARIMNAGAR: BC Commission chairman G Niranjan on Friday said that the comprehensive family survey to be conducted by the state government from November 6 will determine the future of the people.
“It’s a massive programme,” Niranjan said, appealing to every head of the household across the state to ensure their family is enumerated.
The BC Commission chairman was addressing a public hearing on the issue of finalising the ratio of reservation to be provided by local bodies in the state. The public hearing was limited to taking the opinion of people from the erstwhile Karimnagar district.
Niranjan made it clear that the BC Commission could not fulfil the expectations of the people but would work according to their aspirations. “The panel will now succumb to pressure from any quarter. The appeals related to the field level examination would be brought to the notice of the government as they are related to the issue of reservation for BCs. The government will take decisions according to the appeals. We are being extremely careful at every step,” he said.
“I will make it clear once again. We are working with sincerity, we are not afraid of anyone, we are not expecting any favours, we are not worried. The state government is ambitiously going to conduct a comprehensive family survey with 90,000 enumerators from November 6,” Niranjan said. He reiterated his appeal: “To make this programme a success, people from all castes and communities should participate and no one should be left out.”
Niranjan also appealed to the Opposition to cooperate with the survey so that there are no misconceptions among the people. He said that he has great respect for the courts and will surely follow their orders.
“The BC Commission is constantly working to monitor the socioeconomic conditions of BCs,” he said.
On the occasion, 213 petitions were received from Opposition and BC leaders from the erstwhile Karimnagar district (Karimnagar 99, Jagtial 29, Peddapalli 32 and Sircilla 53).