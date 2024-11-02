BC panel would not wilt under pressure: BC Commission chairman Niranjan

KARIMNAGAR: BC Commission chairman G Niranjan on Friday said that the comprehensive family survey to be conducted by the state government from November 6 will determine the future of the people.

“It’s a massive programme,” Niranjan said, appealing to every head of the household across the state to ensure their family is enumerated.

The BC Commission chairman was addressing a public hearing on the issue of finalising the ratio of reservation to be provided by local bodies in the state. The public hearing was limited to taking the opinion of people from the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

Niranjan made it clear that the BC Commission could not fulfil the expectations of the people but would work according to their aspirations. “The panel will now succumb to pressure from any quarter. The appeals related to the field level examination would be brought to the notice of the government as they are related to the issue of reservation for BCs. The government will take decisions according to the appeals. We are being extremely careful at every step,” he said.