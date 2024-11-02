BRS demands separate panel for caste survey

KARIMNAGAR: BRS MLAs Padi Koushik Reddy and K Sanjay expressed their objections to the BC Commission at a public hearing chaired by panel chairman G Niranjan at the district collectorate.

Speaking to reporters later, Sanjay Kumar alleged that the BC Commission has become hollow. “We respect the BC Commission and hence attended the public hearing. However, we were not given any opportunity to to express our opinion,” the BRS MLA alleged.

He said that no Congress leader sought reservations for BRS in local bodies. “It’s not a BC Commission, it is a Congress commission. As per the orders of the Telangana High Court, a separate panel should be constituted,” Sanjay Kumar said. He claimed that the KCR government spent `45,000 crore for BC welfare between 2014 and 2023.

MLC Koushik Reddy pointed out that the High Court made it clear that a separate panel should be constituted for the caste survey. “Why is the BC Commission conducting a public hearing?” he asked.