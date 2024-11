HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to appoint non-Muslims on Waqf Boards while only Hindus are allowed to be part of the TTD Board. He also attacked the BRS, once considered a friendly party of AIMIM, accusing it of adopting an inconsistent stand on Musi rejuvenation project.

BRS chief and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao considered Asaduddin as his best friend. Posing a direct question to BRS, Asaduddin asked why the pink party is shifting its stand on the Musi rejuvenation project

Speaking to media persons at his party office at Darussalam on Saturday, the AIMIM supremo said: “When BRS announced a Musi river development plan, I had asked them not to. Why did they not release water from Gandipet into Musi. Had they done it then water would have filled the tank constructed in Bodagutta. TRS (now BRS) people are like ghadi mein tasha, ghadi mein masha.

They should maintain consistency. In the 2020 GHMC elections, it was only because of the AIMIM support that they (BRS) won more seats. They lost the Assembly elections (2023) due to their own fault. If they had not fielded 24 sitting MLAs in the elections, they would have won. But, you (BRS) paid for your arrogance. If I open my mouth, you (BRS) would face embarrassment.”

The five-time MP said that it was time the pink party introspected on its electoral failure.

“You (BRS) people are the ones to start this plague. You started the whole planning (of Musi development). Today also, we are saying that you (the present government) are most welcome if you want to work without demolishing the houses.”