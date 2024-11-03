Congress ministers remain silent as opposition intensifies attacks on CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: The failure of the ministers in defending Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against an avalanche of regular attacks from the two main Opposition parties BRS and BJP has led to animated discussion in the ruling party circles.

Party MLAs and senior leaders maintain a stoic silence even as the CM is being targeted by the Opposition day in and day out.

BJP Legislature Party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy had on Friday predicted that Revanth will be replaced between June and December next year.

The comments created a high voltage tension in the party. TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, two MLAs reacted before the media perfunctorily, rubbishing the statement of the BJP leader. Meanwhile, Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy condemned the statement made by Maheshwar Reddy in a chit-chat with media persons and that is where the buck stopped.

On the other hand, a majority of ministers and MLAs have been silent and are believed to be biding time, curious to know what is happening behind the curtains. Since the formation of the Congress government in the state in December last year, the BRS and BJP have aggressively been targeting Revanth but the ministers are not going to the latter’s defence, which is causing unease in the CM’s camp.

It is interesting to note that whenever a leader of the Congress makes a harsh comment on former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, a battery of BRS leaders jump to his support and often take the Congress to the cleaners. This is on account of the fact that they recognise KCR as their leader. But the same kind of response is lacking from the Congress whenever the opposition attacks Revanth.

Same is the case with the BJP. If any Congress leader or BRS leader makes a caustic remark on the prime minister or any Union minister, the entire band of BJP leaders rushes to their defence.