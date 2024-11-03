Kharge, Rahul to attend event on caste census in Telangana

HYDERABAD: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will be attending a programme related to caste census on November 5.

During his visit to the state, Rahul Gandhi would meet caste-based associations, student organisations and intellectuals and take their views, suggestions and recommendations on the caste census.

Telangana would be the second Congress-ruled state (after Karnataka) to conduct a caste census. In the run-up to the recent Assembly elections, as well as the ongoing elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the grand old party has strongly pitched for caste census.

Addressing a press conference at the Gandhi Bhavan, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday announced that the Congress would be holding a meeting at Gandhian Ideology Centre here in the city to discuss caste census.

He said that Congress strongly believes that the wealth should be distributed in proportion to the population ratio. He said that Congress has been demanding a nationwide caste census and has been holding preparatory meetings in all districts in the state given the importance of the issue. Mahesh said that he has requested all Congress workers to take part in the survey.

The TPCC chief said that the party will be opening a connecting centre which will be used for better implementation of caste census, development, and welfare schemes.

Responding to the comments of BJP LP leader A Maheshwar Reddy, the TPCC chief said that the former lacks knowledge. He said that the Congress government was functioning smoothly under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.