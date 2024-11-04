AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi writes to Revanth’s office on women’s varsity recognition by UGC

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday sought to know the status of the recognition of Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Mahila Visvavidyalayam (Osmania University College for Women), Koti by the UGC.

In a letter to the CMO, Owaisi stated that lack of recognition to the University could lead to students graduating without UGC certificates, which could affect their career prospects.

He said while the GO was passed by the erstwhile TRS (now BRS) government upgrading the College as a Visvavidyalayam (University), no other mandatory procedures such as Cabinet approval followed by amendment of Schedule of Telangana Universities, were adhered to.

Disclosing that he received several representations from students and staff regarding UGC recognition, the MP wrote that a postgraduate batch will pass this year from the college with a certificate but without UGC recognition.

“The future of the students passing out from an unrecognised University is indeed dire. The non-recognition of the declared University is accompanied by multiple disabilities and risks for the students,” Owaisi said in his letter.