Congress in Telangana ‘castes’ a spell on rivals with BC census

HYDERABAD: The decision of the Congress government to implement its pre-election promise of a caste census in the state has handed it the advantage over both its main political rivals in the state — the BRS and BJP — and allowed it to portray itself as a champion of BC welfare and social justice.

The survey is set to begin on November 6. To highlight the importance of the caste survey, the Congress has invited former AICC president Rahul Gandhi to meet caste-based associations, student organisations and intellectuals and take their views, suggestions and recommendations at an event to be held in Hyderabad on November 5.

The decision has naturally strengthened the Congress position with the BC community, which constitutes a substantial segment of the state’s population.

It’s not just the caste census that the Congress has focused on as part of its BC outreach — it has appointed Mahesh Kumar Goud, a BC leader, an MLC and then the TPCC chief. Likewise, Anil Kumar Yadav, from the Yadava community, was given a Rajya Sabha seat. These appointments, along with the caste census survey, are part of the party’s goal of positioning itself as an advocate for BC interests ahead of upcoming local body elections.