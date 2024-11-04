Telangana: Dedicated panel to oversee caste survey for BC reservations

HYDERABAD: Following a recent Telangana High Court order, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided to establish a dedicated commission to conduct a caste survey on BC reservations in local body elections.

On Sunday, the chief minister discussed with ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Damodar Rajanarsimha and TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud. Senior officials were also present.

To avoid legal complications in the implementation of BC reservations in local bodies, the chief minister instructed officials to immediately set up a dedicated BC commission and told them to issue the relevant orders by Monday.

Asserting that the government was working for the welfare of all, Revanth stressed the need for transparency in the matter of reservations in local bodies.

A social, economic, educational, employment and caste survey is set to be carried out in the state from November 6. In light of this, the chief minister stressed that the HC’s orders should be adhered to, to avoid future challenges or legal issues related to BC reservations.

Recently, the high court, declining to stay the survey, ordered the state government to constitute a dedicated commission to oversee it. This interim order was issued in response to a petition filed by former MP R Krishnaiah, who argued that conducting a caste survey without a dedicated commission contradicts Supreme Court directives.