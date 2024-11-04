Telangana govt irked with members of commissions favouring BRS

HYDERABAD: The state government is believed to be unhappy with the attitude of the chairpersons and members of various commissions appointed by the previous BRS government.

While these commissions are expected to remain apolitical, those appointed by the BRS government are showing favouritism towards their political bosses.

Recently, the chairman of the Food Commission issued a press statement saying that due to the lack of facilities at Anganwadi centres for pregnant and lactating women, food is being sent to their homes, which undermines the objectives of the scheme. The chairman also pointed out that there are no designated areas for dining, teaching or other activities.

An official from the Women and Child Welfare department noted that Anganwadis simply do not have the space to accommodate dining areas for pregnant and lactating women. It is learnt that the government has taken a “serious issue” with the Food Commission chairperson for “defaming” its efforts.

In another recent incident, the outgoing chairman of the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC), T Sriranga Rao, installed a BRS version of the Telangana Talli statue at Vidyut Niyantran Bhavan and made “politically charged” comments.

It is worth mentioning here noting that members of the Women’s Commission queued up to tie rakhi to the BRS working president when he appeared before the commission recently.

Speaking to TNIE, a top leader from the ruling party said, “The Congress government didn’t remove the commission chairpersons, respecting the sanctity of these judicial bodies. However, the commission chairpersons and members appointed by the BRS are abusing their power for vested interests. The government is taking this matter seriously and is likely to remove or recall all members acting in a partisan manner.”