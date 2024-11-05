KTR asks Rahul Gandhi to apologise to people over unkept promises

HYDERABAD: A day ahead of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the city, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday demanded that the former tender a public apology for hoodwinking the people with false assurances during the elections.

In an open letter to Rahul Gandhi, Rama Rao alleged that the “development of the state went back 100 years during the one year rule of Congress”.

The Congress gave several assurances to farmers, unemployed youth, students, government employees, auto-rickshaw drivers, weavers, the victims of Musi and HYDRAA. But, after coming to power, the Congress betrayed all of them, Ram Rao said in his letter.

“The Congress assured to implement six guarantees within 100 days of coming to power. But, even after one year, the government did not implement them. Are you not ashamed of hoodwinking the unemployed youth by promising to provide two lakh jobs within one year? You met the unemployed youth at Ashok Nagar in the city and assured them to provide jobs. Do you have guts to meet the unemployed youth again at Ashok Nagar? Rama Rao asked Rahul Gandhi.

Recalling the oft-repeated statement of Rahul Gandhi on defections, Rama Rao alleged the Congress government encouraged defections from BRS to Congress. Rahul Gandhi says in Delhi that Prime Minister Modi and industrialist Adani become Modani. But, in Telangana, the Congress government is befriending Adani, Rama Rao alleged.