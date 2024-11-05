Sirpur BJP MLA launches fast, demands suspension of forest officials for alleged third-degree torture of six farmers

ADILABAD: Sirpur BJP MLA Palvai Harish Babu launched a hunger strike in front of the Sirpur (T) range office in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district on Monday, demanding that the government suspend the forest officials who, he alleged, subjected six farmers to third-degree torture.

He said that the forest officials tortured the farmers from the Bengal camp and one farmer from Heerapur in the district for allegedly killing a wild boar. “The forest officials took them to the Khagaznagar forest division and kept them there for 48 hours,” Harish alleged.

Families of the farmers along with BJP and Bajrandal activists staged a protest. Cases were filed against several Bajrandal activists.

The MLA alleged that the Sirpur range officer and officials from other divisions were involved in torturing the farmers. “The wild animals appear in the village in search of water, but often they are killed by the dogs. However, the officials blame the villagers. They threaten them and collect money from the villagers,” he said.

Harish also said that they had submitted a letter to Forest Minister Konda Surekha and PCCF RM Doberiyal, arguing that “farmers have a right to kill wild animals if they damage their crops.” He said that unless the accused officials were not brought to justice, the farmers would continue the protest.

“Six months ago, thousands of teakwood trees were smuggled from Karijili range and it was revealed that higher officials were involved in the crime,” Harish said and added that in Bhupalpelli, Chilapalli, Lakshimpur villages the officials extorted lakhs.