Telangana: Commission headed by retired IAS officer to oversee caste survey

HYDERABAD: The state government has constituted a dedicated commission to conduct a caste survey on BC reservations in local body elections with retired IAS officer Busani Venkateshwara Rao as its chairman.

Principal Secretary of BC Welfare department Burra Venkatesham issued orders to this effect on Monday.

BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary B Saidulu has been named as the secretary of the Commission.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy decided to form a dedicated commission for the purpose following an order issued by the Telangana High Court.

In its orders, the government stated: “Busai Venkateshwara Rao is appointed as a dedicated commission for conducting a contemporaneous rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies in Telangana in order to specify the proportion of reservations to be provisioned local body wise, having regard to the provisions of the Constitution of India and the law laid by the Supreme Court.”

“The dedicated Commission shall submit a comprehensive report to the state government as expeditiously as possible, preferably, within a period of one month,” it added.

As per orders, the Commission may take the assistance from various organisations, institutions or individuals for obtaining information or statistics. The Commission can also avail services of experts and researchers.