Telangana government plans auction of flats and open plots

HYDERABAD: To boost revenue, the Cabinet subcommittee on resource mobilisation has decided to auction vacant flats and open plots. The subcommittee directed the housing officials to initiate the process for auctioning unoccupied flats built under the Rajiv Swagruha scheme and maximise revenue generation.

The subcommittee, led by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, met on Monday. During the meeting, members reviewed the ongoing auctions of open plots managed by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department.

Noting that some private persons are pursuing litigation over certain land parcels, the deputy chief minister instructed officials to resolve disputes related to joint venture assets and make efforts to derive revenue from these assets. He suggested forming a committee under the special chief secretary of the Finance department to address these disputes.

Vikramarka also mentioned that some owners of pollution-causing industries in Hyderabad have requested relocation outside the Outer Ring Road. He directed officials to consider these requests and expedite the establishment of MSME industrial parks in every constituency.