Telangana govt failed to deliver on six guarantees in 100 days as promised: Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy has accused A Revanth Reddy-led Congress government of failing to deliver on six guarantees in 100 days as promised during the Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP office here on Monday, the Union minister alleged that the Congress had made false promises without taking into consideration the financial situation of the state and cheated the people after it came to power by failing to implement the six guarantees.

He questioned the silence of key Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi on the state government’s failure in implementing various declarations they released before the Assembly elections. Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress let down the people of Karnataka, Himchal Pradesh and Telangana and it’s now trying to secure power in Maharashtra by making promises that are impossible to fulfil.

He said that the state government was facing a financial crisis and may not be able to pay salaries of employees on time in the coming days. According to him, the state government, apart from failing to clear arrears to Genco and Transco, was facing problems in power production. He accused the relatives of chief ministers of three states ruled by the Congress of indulging in rampant corruption.

Alleging that the Telangana government resorted to lathi-charge on the aspirants of Group-I, Kishan Reddy wondered why Rahul Gandhi who met unemployed youth in Ashok Nagar in Hyderabad before elections failed to address their issues. The Union minister said that the Congress government was working under the control of Sonia Gandhi. Both the Congress and BRS governments were corrupt, he alleged.