Why this hurry in conducting another survey in the name of caste, asks Bandi Sanjay

KARIMNAGAR: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday asked why the state government was not releasing details of the comprehensive family survey conducted during the BRS regime. The BJP leader was speaking after participating in the Dattareya Swamy and Pochamma festival.

“What happened to the comprehensive family survey conducted by KCR government. It was done by asking living abroad to rush home for carrying out the survey,” he said.

Stating that all details, including caste, religion, income and assets, were recorded in the comprehensive family survey conducted by the previous BRS government, he said: “Caste doesn’t change no matter how many times one conducts the survey. Why this hurry in conducting the another survey in the name of caste?”

“If hundreds of crores of public money was wasted in the name of conducting comprehensive family survey, the present Congress government should recover that amount from KCR’s family,” he added.

Later in the day, he inaugurated boat services. He also enjoyed a boat ride and visited Dattatreya Swamy temple.