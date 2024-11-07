CM Revanth briefs Governor on Telangana’s caste and socio-economic survey

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the chief minister briefed the Governor on the socioeconomic, educational, employment, political and caste survey that was launched in the state on Wednesday.

He explained to the Governor details of process adopted to conduct the survey and said that Telangana, by conducting this the survey, will become a role model for the entire country.

The CM requested the Governor to bring this survey to the attention of the Union government and convince it to take Telangana survey into consideration while conducting the national census to be launched in 2025.

Revanth Reddy also invited the Governor to the wedding of his brother’s daughter.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, MPs Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Balaram Naik, Government Advisors Vem Narender Reddy, Shabbir Ali and Gutha Amit Reddy were present on the occasion.