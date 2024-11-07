KTR accuses Congress of inflating Hyderabad water project cost

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday alleged that though their government planned Hyderabad drinking water supply project with an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 crore, the Congress government changed the project and increased the cost to Rs 5,500 crore.

Speaking to reporters here, Rama Rao warned the officers not to sign the files as directed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The BRS, if voted to power, will order a probe and remove all those officers from service, he said.

He recalled that the BRS government planned to divert Godavari waters from Kondapochamma Sagar to Hyderabad with an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 crore. But this government planned to divert Godavari waters to Gandipet and from there to Musi at an estimated cost of Rs 5,500 crore, he alleged and termed the new project as a “scam”.

He alleged that though the government was announcing new schemes, it had no money to implement its six guarantees and release DA to employees.

The BRS leader demanded that the state government release the report related to the accident at Sunkishala and blacklist the contracting agency, which was responsible for the collapse of retaining wall. The government suspended four employees but did not take any action against the contracting agency, he alleged.

HMWSSB clarifies

Responding to KTR’s allegations, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) clarified that it has constituted a committee and submitted report on the Sunkisala accident. Later, the government ordered a Vigilance probe into the incident, which is yet to submit its report. Once the report is received, the government would take further action, it said.

On his allegation that the same agency, which was responsible for the Sunkisala incident, would get Hyderabad drinking water project contract, the HMWSSB said that Godavari Phase-2 was planned to rejuvenate Himayatsagar and Osmansagar by bringing water from Mallannasagar. Tanks in Shamirpet, Gandhigudem, Dundigal, Sambhipur and Gowdavelli near ORR too would be filled with Godavari waters.

It also refuted his allegation that Rs 1,100 crore project was revised to Rs 5,500 crore. No proposal was made to divert water from Kondapochamma to Hyderabad so far at an estimated cost of Rs 1,100 core, it said.