Telangana IT minister calls for digital hygiene to take on cybercrime

HYDERABAD: Stressing the importance of continuous societal awareness to combat cybercrime, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said that neglecting digital hygiene can make people vulnerable to cyber attacks. He was speaking at the second edition of the Hyderabad Annual Cybersecurity Knowledge (HACK) Summit, organised by the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) on Wednesday.

This year’s summit, themed ‘From Awareness to Action: Shaping a Secure Digital Future’, aims to raise cybersecurity awareness, equip citizens with essential knowledge and encourage proactive steps to counter digital threats, according to a release.

Sridhar said cybersecurity is not a buzzword but a critical issue affecting people, organisations and industries alike. He stated, “Our focus is not only on creating a robust and inclusive digital ecosystem but also on integrating cybersecurity awareness into everyday life. We are here (at the HACK Summit) to understand the insights shared by experts on cybersecurity, the necessary policy steps and the approach to embed these practices into our system to ensure citizens’ safety. Without maintaining digital hygiene, we become susceptible to cyber attacks. Regular sensitisation is essential for developing a resilient cybersecurity framework.”

Commending the Telangana police’s achievements in cybercrime prevention, the minister noted that the department had helped recover Rs 137 crore last year from fraudsters. “Around 7,000 cyber crimes are reported daily across the country, with incidents rising exponentially. Experts predict that cybercrime could reach a staggering Rs 20.5 trillion value within the next five years,” Sridhar said.