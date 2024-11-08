Maharashtra contractor abducts woman from TG over funds

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A contractor from Maharashtra allegedly abducted a mason’s mother in Kodimunja R&R Colony in Vemulawada Urban mandal on Wednesday, causing commotion and widespread outrage.

According to sources, Pallapu Srinivas and his brother, both masons from Kodumunja village, recently had an argument with Lalu Nago Rao and Dayarangalod, contractors from Maharashtra, to harvest sugarcane crops in Karnataka. Additionally, Lalu paid them an advance of Rs 3.8 lakh as part of their work arrangement.

However, after working for a few days, the brothers returned to their native place. Lalu reportedly began demanding that they return the money he had paid. When the brothers failed to respond to his calls, Lalu reportedly sent his wife Panchatula and his followers to intimidate them. They threatened the family, saying they would take away Bheema Bhai, Srinivas’s mother, if the money was not returned.

Frustrated, Lalu and his followers reportedly arrived in Kodimunja village on Wednesday morning. A heated argument ensued between them and Srinivas’s family, during which Lalu’s group allegedly dragged Bheema Bai in a car and drove away.

At the time of the incident, Srinivas and his brother were reportedly working in Chhattisgarh, where they had entered into another agreement.

Sources stated that there had been disputes between the brothers and local workers regarding unfulfilled tasks, which may have added to the tension with the contractor.

SP Akhil Mahajan stated that a complaint was lodged by Bheema Bai’s grandson, and Vemulawada town police have registered a case. Search teams have been formed to nab Lalu and his associates.

The incident has triggered public outrage, with many questioning the contractor’s actions and the treatment of an elderly woman. Authorities have promised swift action in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Vemulawada CI B Veera Prasad said that the teams arrested Lalu and his wife Panchatula and remanded them to judicial custody. Additionally, four people are absconding.