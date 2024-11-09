Chaos as Hyderabad Water Board website hacked

HYDERABAD: The official website of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) was reportedly hacked by some unknown miscreants on Thursday. Sources said that the website link redirected some users to an online betting website.

However, on Friday evening, the website displayed “Comming Back Soon” in a bold font with a strap stating that “this site is currently down for maintenance”.

An official told TNIE that upon learning about the incident on Thursday night, the Water Board immediately brought the issue to the notice of the State Data Centre team and the Telangana Security Operations Centre (TSOC) for remedial measures. The Water Board’s technical team has been vigorously working on this issue, they said.

“HMWSSB wants to assure its consumers that they need not panic as there will be no impact on the regular services and information of the consumers. For the safety of its services, HMWSSB as a precautionary measure has temporarily taken down its website”, said the official.

Another Water Board official told TNIE that as of now officials did not find any hack-related issues. “There are only some areas which are redirecting to other sites. If we find that there are no technical glitches and find that it was hacked by someone, we will definitely file a case with the police”, they said.