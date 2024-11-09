Krishna Tribunal cross-examines Andhra Pradesh witness for second day

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh witness and irrigation expert Anil Kumar Goyal was cross-examined, by Telangana’s senior advocate V Ravinder Rao, before Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II for the second day on Friday.

Anil Kumar admitted that there is an intermediate yield of 53 tmcft in downstream between Pulichintala reservoir and Prakasam barrage. He said that AP’s Guntur Channel and Vykuntapuram Pumping Scheme are located downstream of Pulichintala reservoir. He, however, said that the entire 53 tmcft cannot be used in the delta reaches in the absence of the requisite storage. Both these projects are located on the main stem of Krishna and will use water from upstream as and when required, if water is not available from the intermediate reach.

When the Tribunal asked to refer Para 35 of the affidavit filed by Anil, wherein he stated Srisailam and Nagarjunassagar are operated in an integrated manner to meet the drinking and irrigation requirements of various projects, including KC Canal, and asked on what basis he said that that, Anil Kumar replied: “Based on the discussions with the officials of Andhra Pradesh, it has been learnt that provision of supplementation to KC Canal is for only drinking water in extreme deficit years”.