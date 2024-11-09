Lackadaisical approach to scheme implementation upsets Union Minister Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy instructed officials to work hard to implement Union and state government schemes which are very useful to the poor.

Chairing a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting here on Friday, Kishan expressed dissatisfaction about the lackadaisical approach in several states to implementing Union government schemes for residential schools and hostels for minorities. He also said that there was a shortage of land to construct Anganwadi schools and hostels for BC, SC and ST students. Union government schemes should be implemented transparently in the state, Kishan said.

The meeting, attended by MP Eatala Rajender, Hyderabad district collector and other stakeholders, was organised in a hotel in the city.

The Union minister expressed concern over the increasing number of slums in the city and said that while 70%-80% of Telangana revenue comes from Hyderabad, GHMC and HMWSSB were struggling due to lack of funds.

He appealed to the state government to take the responsibility of providing basic infrastructure to the people of Hyderabad and surrounding areas. He expressed concern that the situation has come to such a pass that the Sports department is more or less closed in the state.

Kishan later told newsmen that the many issues were discussed in the DISHA meeting. He said that officials were directed to review the implementation of schemes and programmes every three months.