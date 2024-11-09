‘Nenu, Na Madhira’ programme to be launched in Telangana on November 14

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Friday instructed officials to launch the “Nenu, Na Madhira” clean and green programme on November 14, marking the birth anniversary of country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Vikramarka held a review on Madhira segment activities at his camp office in the presence of Collector Muzammil Khan.

Vikramarka said effective measures should be taken to improve sanitation in Madhira municipality limits and ‘ Nenu, Naa Madhira’ clean and green programme should be taken up in partnership with people.

The deputy CM also emphasised that the parks and other green spaces should be created in Madhira town as part of beautification works. He instructed the officials to complete works on internal road leading to the old dumpyard soon.

Referring to the issue of flood waters from Wyra canal inundating the town during rains, Vikramarka asked officials to prepare a proposal and estimates to construct a retaining wall from Rayapatnam bridge to railway bridge in consultation with the district collector, municipal and Irrigation department officials.